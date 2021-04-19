Boris Johnson Cancels India Trip Amid Covid Variant Concerns

Boris Johnson has cancelled his trip to India next week amid concerns about a new coronavirus variant and surging cases in the country.

The prime minister had already scaled back the visit amid surging Covid cases in India.

But he was still planning to hold face-to-face talks with Indian PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi on April 26.

However, after Labour called for the visit to be cancelled, the British and Indian governments said in a joint statement: “In the light of the current coronavirus situation, prime minister Boris Johnson will not be able to travel to India next week.

“Instead, prime ministers Modi and Johnson will speak later this month to agree and launch their ambitious plans for the future partnership between the UK and India.

“They will remain in regular contact beyond this, and look forward to meeting in person later this year.”

Public Health England (PHE) on Thursday reported that 73 cases of the B.1.617 variant originally detected in India had been found in England, as well as four cases in Scotland.

The government is facing calls to place India on the travel “red list”, which would mean arrivals have to isolate in a quarantine hotel, as Covid-19 infections surge, with more than 200,000 new cases detected in the country in each of the last four days.