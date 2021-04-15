Why We Can't Tell You How Many New South Africa Variant Cases There Are

Health chiefs have remained tight-lipped about the number of new cases of the South Africa variant discovered since “surge testing” was urgently rolled out to more than half a million people on Monday. Some 44 confirmed cases had been found in Lambeth and Wandsworth as of Monday night, with a further 30 probable cases, the DHSC said earlier this week. But more than two days later, the government’s official variant dashboard, which monitors these numbers, is still displaying data from April 7, while the Department for Health and Social Care could not answer any of HuffPost UK’s questions yesterday. To make matters worse, the government has not held a coronavirus press conference since last week, well before the new outbreak and the lifting of restrictions on Monday, citing Prince Philip’s death on Friday as the reason. By contrast, just three cases of the Manaus variant at the beginning of March were reason enough for a dedicated press conference to be held. The information blackout comes as more than half a million adults living in south London boroughs have been offered coronavirus tests. The figure includes 264,000 in Lambeth, 265,000 in Wandsworth, and 14,800 in the Rotherhithe ward of Southwark. A case of the variant has also been detected in Barnet, north London, which has been confirmed as unrelated to the other clusters. Surge testing has also been deployed in Hillingdon and Harrow after cases were discovered there, bringing the total number of London boroughs affected to six. And from Thursday it is also taking place in areas of Sandwell in the West Midlands after a case of the same variant was detected.

How come your reports never mention London Borough of Hillingdon wrt surge testing because of the SA variant? They've been surge testing in Hayes since Monday 🤷🏻‍♀️https://t.co/YiZAXMoNje — phoebe 🕷 (@Mistyff999) April 14, 2021

Downing Street has insisted the outbreak is being taken “very seriously” and “strong measures” have been put in place to prevent it spreading. Experts have claimed “none” of the vaccines are as effective against the variant – though studies still suggest that the jabs will prevent severe disease and death. Data up to April 7 suggests there had been 544 cases of the South Africa variant found in the UK in total, including 533 genomically confirmed cases and 11 probable ones. Thousands of people queued up at pop-up testing facilities offering polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests on Tuesday and Wednesday, and marshals said they had warned that waiting times could be up to two hours. People aged 11 and over who live, work or travel through the affected areas were being urged to take a PCR test, on top of twice-weekly rapid testing.

Kirsty O'Connor - PA Images via PA Images via Getty Images People take part in coronavirus surge testing on Clapham Common, south London, on Wednesday

Commenting on surge testing, Professor Anthony Harnden, deputy chair of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), told Good Morning Britain: “From a vaccine point of view the South Africa variant is of concern. “We know from studies that none of the vaccines are as effective against the South Africa variant – though the vaccines still prevent against severe disease and death even with the South Africa variant. “The problem is, they may not protect against infection which allows infection to transmit, and if we allow transmission through the community in large numbers with high infection rates then we could see other variants emerging.”

⚠⚠⚠ URGENT MESSAGE FOR RESIDENTS IN SMETHWICK/CAPE HILL ⚠⚠⚠



Extra Covid-19 testing is being carried out from tomorrow (Thurs) for people in specific areas of #Smethwick/Cape Hill after a case of the of the variant first discovered in South Africa was found (1/4) pic.twitter.com/2ZXJrGTmon — Sandwell Council (@sandwellcouncil) April 14, 2021