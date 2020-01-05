Boris Johnson Says Iranian Military Leader 'Posed A Threat To All Our Interests'

Boris Johnson has said the Iranian military leader killed in a US drone strike “posed a threat to all our interests” and the UK “will not lament his death”.

After speaking to president Donald Trump on Sunday, the PM made his first full statement on the death of general Qasem Soleimani and used it to call for de-escalation from all sides.

Johnson warned that all demands for reprisals “will simply lead to more violence in the region and they are in no one’s interest” in the wake of the killing in Baghdad on Friday.

The PM said he had discussed the spiralling Middle East crisis with European allies, including French president Emmanuel Macron and German chancellor Angela Merkel.

He added he will also be speaking to Iraq “to support peace and stability” after its parliament called for the expulsion of foreign troops, including British soldiers working against so-called Islamic State.

Soleimani was head of the elite Quds Force and masterminded Tehran’s security strategy in the region. His death has led to rising tensions, with Iran accusing Trump of war crimes and lifting restrictions on the enrichment of uranium in the country.

Johnson said: “General Qasem Soleimani posed a threat to all our interests and was responsible for a pattern of disruptive, destabilising behaviour in the region. Given the leading role he has played in actions that have led to the deaths of thousands of innocent civilians and western personnel, we will not lament his death.

“It is clear however that all calls for retaliation or reprisals will simply lead to more violence in the region and they are in no one’s interest.

“We are in close contact with all sides to encourage de-escalation. I will be speaking to other leaders and our Iraqi friends to support peace and stability.”