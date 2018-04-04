Boris Johnson Blasts Jeremy Corbyn For 'Playing Russia’s Game' After Spy Poisoning Criticism

Boris Johnson has accused Jeremy Corbyn of “playing Russia’s game” after the Labour leader criticised the UK’s Foreign Secretary over his handling of the Salisbury spy poisoning.

Corbyn had said Johnson had “serious questions to answer” and had “egg on his face” after the head of the Porton Down defence laboratory revealed on Tuesday that it had “not identified the precise source” of the nerve agent - a comment that appeared to contradict the Foreign Secretary’s previous statement.

The Foreign Office also deleted a tweet claiming Russia had produced the nerve agent.

In a series of tweets, the Foreign Secretary hit back.

He said: “It is lamentable that Jeremy Corbyn is now playing Russia’s game and trying to discredit the UK over Salisbury attack. Let’s remember the key facts:

“1) Porton Down identified nerve agent as military grade Novichok; 2) Russia has investigated delivering nerve agents, likely for assassination, & as part of this programme has produced and stockpiled small quantities of Novichoks; 3) Russia has motive for targeting Sergei Skripal.

“28 other countries have been so convinced by UK case they have expelled Russians. In contrast, Jeremy Corbyn chooses to side with the Russian spin machine.”