Jacob King - PA Images via Getty Images Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers his keynote speech to the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester. Picture date: Wednesday October 6, 2021. (Photo by Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images)

Boris Johnson took aim at the north London borough of Islington during his keynote speech despite having lived there himself until 2018.

The prime minister’s speech at the Conservative Party conference on Wednesday saw him take aim at the leader of the opposition, Labour’s Sir Keir Starmer who was a London-based lawyer for years before going into politics.

He told the crowds: “What I found most incredible of all was the decision by Labour, now led by lefty Islington lawyers, to vote against tougher sentences for serious sexual and violent offenders.”

Notably, the prime minister did not mention Starmer by name.

Starmer is also believed to now live in Camden, and is the MP for Holborn and St Pancras, not Islington.

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is the MP for Islington North while Emily Thornberry, shadow international trade secretary is the MP for Islington South.

Still, Johnson also said: “Let us be clear that there is a huge philosophical difference between us and Labour because in their souls they don’t like levelling up, they like levelling down.

“They like decapitating the tall poppies and taxing the rich till the pips squeak, they dislike academic competition, Latin I hear.

“And in Islington – I kid you not I have seen it with my own eyes – they like kids to run races where nobody actually wins.”

Johnson actually lived in an Islington townhouse between 2009 and 2018, and sold it for £3.75 million when he moved out when divorcing his second wife, a former lawyer Marina Wheeler.