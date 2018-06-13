Boris Johnson Laughs As Jeremy Corbyn Mocks Theresa May Over Tory Brexit Divisions

Jeremy Corbyn made fun of the deep divisions within Theresa May’s cabinet over Brexit during PMQs on Wednesday, after the prime minister narrowly avoided a humiliating defeat in parliament.

The Labour leader attacked ministers for “briefing against each other” and sarcastically apologised for bringing up the “quite painful” subject of her Brexit negotiations.

“They’re even whispering during Prime Minister’s Question Time,” he said of the cabinet ministers sitting opposite him in the Commons.

“When the prime minister met President Donald Trump last week did she do as the Foreign Secretary suggested and ask him to take over the Brexit negotiations?” he asked to laughter from the Labour benches.

“How much more damage is the prime minister going to do to the country before she realises the important thing is to get a deal for the people of this country, not one to appease the clashing giant egos of her cabinet?”

Johnson was revealed by BuzzFeed last week to have suggested Trump would do a better job in the Brexit talks that were currently heading for a “meltdown”.