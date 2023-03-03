Boris Johnson May Have Repeatedly Misled Parliament Over Partygate, MPs Say

Boris Johnson Parliament

Boris Johnson may have misled parliament on multiple occasions over whether lockdown rules were broken in Downing Street, MPs have found.

If found guiltily, the former prime minister could be suspended or expelled from the Commons.

In a damning report published on Friday, the Commons privileges committee said the breaches by No.10 staff “would have been obvious” to Johnson.

“There is evidence that the House of Commons may have been misled.” the MPs said, listing a series of incidents.

Johnson is due to defend himself in front of the committee in person later this month.

As prime minister, Johnson repeatedly told parliament that no Covid rules had been breached in No.10. But he was later fined by police for attending an event.

The MPs said: “The evidence strongly suggests that breaches of guidance would have been obvious to Johnson at the time he was at the gatherings.

“There is evidence that those who were advising Johnson about what to say to the press and in the House were themselves struggling to contend that some gatherings were within the rules.”

The committee said there was evidence “a culture of drinking in the workplace in some parts of No.10” continued “after Covid restrictions began”.

Today’s report is not the committee’s final conclusion, but if it decides Johnson did mislead parliament it can recommend punishments such as suspension or expulsion from the Commons.

In response, Johnson said the report showed he had been “vindicated” and maintained it had been his “honest belief” that no rules were broken.

It comes one day after it was announced Sue Gray, the senior civil servant who authored the partygate report, has quit government to become Keir Starmer’s chief of staff.

Johnson suggested her decision to take a job with Labour calls into question the impartiality of her report, which contributed to his downfall.

But MPs on the privileges committee said it own report is “not based on the Sue Gray report” but on evidence provided directly to it by witnesses.