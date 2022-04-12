Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks out of number 10 Downing Street to greet the Polish president in London on April 7, 2022. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images) JUSTIN TALLIS via Getty Images

Boris Johnson has been issued with a fixed penalty notice for breaking his own Covid rules, No.10 has confirmed – and Twitter certainly has something to say about it.

The prime minister, his wife Carrie Johnson and the chancellor Rishi Sunak, have all been fined by the Metropolitan Police for taking part in the partygate scandal.

It’s certainly a bad look for No.10 and No.11, and has triggered a wave of people calling for both of them to resign from government.

It comes months after speculation that the government was holding illegal parties during lockdowns enforced by ministers first emerged.

Downing Street resolutely denied that any such parties had taken place for weeks and said no such laws were broken.

As public fury climbed and more evidence of law-breaking behaviour was leaked to the press, Johnson told parliament that he shared the public’s fury over any potential breaches of the Covid laws.

He allowed his former aide Allegra Stratton to resign over it, and called for senior civil servant Sue Gray to open an investigation into it.

Her report is yet to be published as she submitted criminal evidence to the police, leading them to launch their own criminal investigation – and more than 50 subsequent fixed penalty notices over the parties.

Now that the most senior member of government and his chancellor, who has already faced a flurry of bad press over his personal finances this week, Twitter has plenty to say about it.

No-one has forgotten how this saga all started...

So Boris Johnson...

🔵 Denied parties ever happened

🔵 Denied the law was broken

🔵 Allowed Allegra Stratton to resign for joking about the parties

⚫️ Has been fined for breaking the law during the parties — Sam Bright (@WritesBright) April 12, 2022

It has certainly taken the “unprecedented times” of the pandemic to a new level...

It's unheard of for a sitting Prime Minster to be found to have broken the law



Meanwhile, Rishi Sunak has also been fined just days after he called for an investigation to confirm his tax arrangements do no break the rules



A REALLY bad look for the government... — Eleanor Langford (@eleanormia) April 12, 2022

People are asking if he should make an appearance on the TV show “Would I Lie To You?” after his repeated denials...

‘When I was Prime Minister I once told the entire country there were no parties in my house & I ended up being fined by the Met for having parties in my house’ pic.twitter.com/kFDvpixHVi — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) April 12, 2022

People haven’t forgotten who wrote the Covid laws either...

Bet Boris Johnson’s pretty pissed off at whoever made up that law he broke right now — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 12, 2022

His ad.

His rules.

His lies.

His contempt.



Please RT if you want him gone. pic.twitter.com/p1hslAvMCT — Rachel Clarke (@doctor_oxford) April 12, 2022

As of now Boris is no longer The Suspect. He is The Convict — John Crace (@JohnJCrace) April 12, 2022

BREAKING: ‘I wasn’t aware it was a fixed penalty notice’ insists Boris Johnson. pic.twitter.com/L8dsR6tP6j — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) April 12, 2022

"You do not have to say anything. But, it may harm your defence if you do not mention ..." pic.twitter.com/3Rt6VfmmLA — alan rusbridger (@arusbridger) April 12, 2022

Naturally, people are wondering if the prime minister will actually resign, especially if the chancellor steps down.

If the Chancellor decided to quit as this fine tops a terrible week for him and he decides just to pack it in, where would that leave the PM? — Andrew Neil (@afneil) April 12, 2022

Poor Rishi. If only he knew someone with a few quid. https://t.co/HRrnXdnu9J — Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) April 12, 2022

For the Prime Minister and Chancellor to be fined while parliament is in recess and cannot be held to account by MPs is extraordinary. The Met Police are literally a law unto themselves — Robert Peston (@Peston) April 12, 2022

He set the law. He broke the law. He has to go. Or else there's really no basis upon which government should pass law in the first place. — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) April 12, 2022

How does a serving Prime Minister survive being fined by police for breaking laws that he enforced on the rest of the country?

He clearly misled Parliament at best, deliberately lied to Parliament at worst.

Very serious moment for Boris Johnson. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 12, 2022

Boris Johnson is the first sitting prime minister to be judged guilty of a crime



Sunak the first Chancellor to be fined



Carrie the first PM’s wife to be fined



Downing Street is a crime scene#Partygate — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) April 12, 2022

The week in Tory MPs so far: one convicted of molesting a minor, another having to apologise for defending said paedophile, PM and chancellor convicted of breaking the COVID laws they wrote. And it’s only Fucking Tuesday. — Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) April 12, 2022

Politics, eh? The Prime Minister now desperately needs Rishi Sunak to stick with him and not resign. — Iain Martin (@iainmartin1) April 12, 2022

If Sunak walked now he would salvage his reputation and also finish Johnson. Anyone holding their breath? — robert shrimsley (@robertshrimsley) April 12, 2022

And pretty much every Twitter users agrees – it’s a pretty terrible day for anyone in Downing Street.

Hands. Face. Fined in disgrace. — Siobhan Benita 🇺🇦🌻 (@SiobhanBenita) April 12, 2022