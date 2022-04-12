Boris Johnson has been issued with a fixed penalty notice for breaking his own Covid rules, No.10 has confirmed – and Twitter certainly has something to say about it.
The prime minister, his wife Carrie Johnson and the chancellor Rishi Sunak, have all been fined by the Metropolitan Police for taking part in the partygate scandal.
It’s certainly a bad look for No.10 and No.11, and has triggered a wave of people calling for both of them to resign from government.
It comes months after speculation that the government was holding illegal parties during lockdowns enforced by ministers first emerged.
Downing Street resolutely denied that any such parties had taken place for weeks and said no such laws were broken.
As public fury climbed and more evidence of law-breaking behaviour was leaked to the press, Johnson told parliament that he shared the public’s fury over any potential breaches of the Covid laws.
He allowed his former aide Allegra Stratton to resign over it, and called for senior civil servant Sue Gray to open an investigation into it.
Her report is yet to be published as she submitted criminal evidence to the police, leading them to launch their own criminal investigation – and more than 50 subsequent fixed penalty notices over the parties.
Now that the most senior member of government and his chancellor, who has already faced a flurry of bad press over his personal finances this week, Twitter has plenty to say about it.
No-one has forgotten how this saga all started...
It has certainly taken the “unprecedented times” of the pandemic to a new level...
People are asking if he should make an appearance on the TV show “Would I Lie To You?” after his repeated denials...
People haven’t forgotten who wrote the Covid laws either...
Naturally, people are wondering if the prime minister will actually resign, especially if the chancellor steps down.
And pretty much every Twitter users agrees – it’s a pretty terrible day for anyone in Downing Street.