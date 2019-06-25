Met Chief Defends Boris Johnson's Neighbours' Decision To Call Police

Britain’s most senior police officer has defended Boris Johnson’s neighbour’s decision to call the police over an apparent row between the politician and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds.

Speaking to LBC’s Nick Ferrari on Tuesday, Cressida Dick said she had ‘no view’ on whether people should make recordings of their neighbours in such circumstances.

“I think it is important that people call the police when they’re worried about somebody, of course. That’s as far as it goes,” she said.

“I’m a police officer and we ask people to tell us if they’re worried about somebody.

“It can be helpful for us if there is evidence of a crime, of course, that we’re then going to be investigating, if somebody has made some sort of recording that can be very helpful.”

But she said in an instance where both parties were fine and no crime had been committed, the force would not have released the recording to the media.

The recording of the row between Johnson and Symonds was passed to the Guardian newspaper on Friday.

The neighbours said they heard “screaming, shouting and banging” between the couple.

“In an incident where we have been called because somebody is worried about somebody else, and when we get there both parties are fine and there are no offences, we would not put that into the public domain,” Dick added.

On Monday, a picture of Johnson and Symonds having a chat in the countryside, allegedly taken over the weekend, was splashed on the front page of the Evening Standard.