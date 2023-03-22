Boris Johnson Swears 'Hand On Heart' He Did Not Lie Over Partygate

Harriet Harman, Boris Johnson swears his oath. Parliament TV

Boris Johnson has sworn “hand on heart” that he did not lie to the House of Commons, at a high stakes hearing.

The former prime minister is being interrogated by seven MPs in an event that has the potential to end his political career.

Harriet Harman, chair of the committee, rejected Johnson’s demand that the inquiry only considers his discussion of Covid guidance.

Johnson swore on the King James Bible to tell the truth before issuing an apology and adding “hand on heart, I did not lie to the House”.

The privileges committee is scrutinising the former prime minister over statements he made to MPs about the partygate scandal.

At the heart of their investigation is whether or not Johnson “misled” the House of Commons about what had gone on in Downing Street.

Who Is On The Privileges Committee? Harriet Harman - Labour [chair] Yvonne Fovargue - Labour Andy Carter - Conservative Sir Charles Walker - Conservative Alberto Costa - Conservative Sir Bernard Jenkin - Conservative Allan Dorans - SNP The committee’s job is to look into claims MPs have committed contempt of parliament, including misleading the House.

If the committee decides Johnson did mislead MPs - and the Commons backs suspending him for 10 days or more - he could face a by-election in his Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency.

However, there is a long process to get through before the saga potentially reaches that stage.

Yesterday Johnson submitted his so-called “defence dossier” - a 52 page document his team claimed will exonerate him.

Veteran Labour MP Harriet Harman replaced party colleague Chris Bryant on the privileges committee. Bryant recused himself over his public criticism of Johnson. Niall Carson - PA Images via Getty Images

In it Johnson accepted that he misled MPs but insisted his partygate denials were made “in good faith” based on what he “honestly” knew at the time.

The committee, meanwhile, released a 110-page pack of messages and evidence on Wednesday morning.