New claims that Downing Street staff went to another round of boozy parties when Covid measures were still in place have lit up Twitter once again.
The new allegations come from The Telegraph, and suggest staff partied the night before the Queen sat alone at Prince Philip’s funeral at two separate events on April 16, 2021, attended by approximately 30 people in total.
The country was in period of national mourning and restrictions at the time meant socialising was limited to six people or two households outdoors. No socialising was permitted indoors except with your household.
Staff were supposedly marking the departure of Boris Johnson’s former director of communications James Slack and one of the prime minister’s personal photographers, although Johnson himself was allegedly not in Downing Street then.
Reports claim staff went to Co-op to fill a suitcase of booze, danced in the basement of No.10 and broke Johnson’s son’s swing in the garden.
It’s the latest development in the ‘partygate’ scandal, and adds to the growing chorus calling for the prime minister to hand in his resignation.
No.10 has responded and described the alleged party as a “farewell speech”.
“On this individual’s day he gave a farewell speech to thank each team for the work they had done, both those who had to be in the office and on a screen for those working from home,” the spokesperson said.
Slack has also issued an apology, saying: “This event should not have happened at the time it did. I am deeply sorry and take full responsibility.”
The Metropolitan Police has confirmed it will only consider a criminal investigation if civil servant Sue Gray’s inquiry finds criminal evidence.
Even so, the prime minister’s Twitter critics had a field day with these new claims.