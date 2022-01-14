A fresh wave of allegations have added to the ongoing 'partygate' saga Dominic Lipinski - PA Images via Getty Images

New claims that Downing Street staff went to another round of boozy parties when Covid measures were still in place have lit up Twitter once again.

The new allegations come from The Telegraph, and suggest staff partied the night before the Queen sat alone at Prince Philip’s funeral at two separate events on April 16, 2021, attended by approximately 30 people in total.

The country was in period of national mourning and restrictions at the time meant socialising was limited to six people or two households outdoors. No socialising was permitted indoors except with your household.

Staff were supposedly marking the departure of Boris Johnson’s former director of communications James Slack and one of the prime minister’s personal photographers, although Johnson himself was allegedly not in Downing Street then.

Reports claim staff went to Co-op to fill a suitcase of booze, danced in the basement of No.10 and broke Johnson’s son’s swing in the garden.

No.10 has responded and described the alleged party as a “farewell speech”.

“On this individual’s day he gave a farewell speech to thank each team for the work they had done, both those who had to be in the office and on a screen for those working from home,” the spokesperson said.

Slack has also issued an apology, saying: “This event should not have happened at the time it did. I am deeply sorry and take full responsibility.”

The Metropolitan Police has confirmed it will only consider a criminal investigation if civil servant Sue Gray’s inquiry finds criminal evidence.

Even so, the prime minister’s Twitter critics had a field day with these new claims.

Some people just couldn’t believe the “suitcase of wine” claim...

A suitcase of wine is definitely the Tory equivalent of a bag of cans — Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) January 13, 2022

when jacob rees mogg said douglas ross was a lightweight figure, he just meant he couldn’t get through a suitcase of wine — a rare photo of sean connery signed by roger moore (@steamedhamms) January 13, 2022

"A pint of wine? This is nothing, the No10 lads drink it by the suitcase" pic.twitter.com/KCQPbvbuax — Michael Deacon (@MichaelPDeacon) January 13, 2022

Christ, if this was what Johnson’s Downing Street was like *during* lockdown, imagine what it was like before. A Viking feast crossed with Studio 54. — Chris Deerin (@chrisdeerin) January 14, 2022

Others fixated on Slack’s role in the party...

A former editor of The Sun. https://t.co/BydA9YKY1N — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) January 14, 2022

Critics also pointed out that the government’s – and the Met’s – response didn’t quite satisfy...

In-person ‘goodbye’ parties were exempt?



But not in-person ‘goodbye’ gatherings better known as funerals?



Oh… but only if it was a work goodbye?



My colleague passed away on May 20th from Covid. Nobody from my place of work could say goodbye in person. — Lindsay the Bruce (@LLBruce) January 14, 2022

Is the Government's argument this morning that it's not right to comment on one party we must wait to comment on all the parties in the round? — Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) January 14, 2022

I was not expecting this from the man who once hid in fridge. pic.twitter.com/z7EeyBUwm8 — Rachel Clarke (@doctor_oxford) January 13, 2022

If I remember correctly, part of the government's justification for keeping nightclubs shutdown for longer than other sectors was that drunk people can't socially distance etc.



Shuttering businesses while partying yourself is an interesting look for a Tory [pro biz?] government. https://t.co/GBpRSMYH3G — Sophia Sleigh (@SophiaSleigh) January 14, 2022

The truth is this: the Met doesn't want to investigate these parties at Number 10 because it would need to explain why dozens of officers let it all happen under their noses. While enforcing the rules elsewhere. — Sathnam Sanghera (@Sathnam) January 13, 2022

...while a few suggested this must now really be the end for Johnson’s time in office...

At this point you basically assume they did it almost every night, right? — Hugo Rifkind (@hugorifkind) January 13, 2022

It's obvious that Boris Johnson is done when his family newspaper (the Telegraph) leads the charge on the latest Downing Street party story — Peter West - Bring your own booze! (@peterfwest) January 14, 2022

The Telegraph used to employ Boris Johnson, putting him on £250,000 salary he called "chicken feed".



They were pivotal in making him Prime Minister.



If they're bringing the Queen into this, they want Johnson out at all costs. That is in itself interesting. https://t.co/W3qz2ujdnK — Owen Jones 🌹 (@OwenJones84) January 13, 2022

...although not everyone shared that view.