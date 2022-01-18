Cassette Boy Targets Boris Johnson In Brutal New 'Rage Against The Party Machine' Song

The YouTube account has developed a reputation for cutting speeches from world leaders together to create a less than flattering set of song lyrics, normally in time to a famous song.

Advertisement

This new release was no different. The prime minister was mocked for Partygate in a new video called ‘Rage Against The Party Machine’, named after the US rock band, and the lyrics were scathing.

Starting from Johnson’s initial decision to introduce lockdowns back in 2020, the video soon changes tone, with each line referencing a difference allegation about the Downing Street parties over the past month.

Advertisement

About 10 seconds in, Johnson appears to say: “As you comply, I socialise with cheese and wine,

Advertisement

″’From next slide please, to wine and cheese.

″The rules you see don’t apply to me.

“And if I get caught, I won’t repent.

“I’ll lie and say it was a work event,

Advertisement

“Never mind the news – let’s get shit-faced!”

Boris Johnson was brutally mocked in Cassette Boy's new video YouTube Cassette Boy

The song also nodded to the Metropolitan Police’s decision not to open a criminal investigation unless civil servant Sue Gray’s investigation into the parties unearths criminal evidence.

This has stunned some members of the the public, especially since police officers usually guard Downing Street.

The next song lyrics read: “Some of those on standby are the same as those who turn a blind eye.”

It also claims, “it’s one law for the bosses and another for the masses” and references the Met Police commissioner Cressida Dick.

The prime minister then appears to concludes: “And you do what I tell you.

“Fuck you – I don’t do what I tell you.

″I do whatever I want to!”

Released on Monday, the song is just the latest skit to mock the prime minister. Comedians such as Rosie Holt and campaign groups like Led By Donkeys have also taken aim at Johnson amid growing calls for his resignation.