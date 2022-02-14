Boris Johnson's Next (Supposed) Defence Over Partygate Has Impressed Precisely No-One

Boris Johnson is expected to defend partygate by saying attending these gatherings were part of his working day Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images

Boris Johnson is expected to come up with a new defence for No.10′s partygate scandal by claiming it was his job to go to work parties during the pandemic – although few people seem to agree.

The prime minister has been in hot water since November over allegations that Downing Street was holding parties when the rest of the country was in lockdown over the last two years.

Advertisement

No.10 has tried a range of excuses to dodge the probing questions about such gatherings – including alleging that no Covid rules had been broken at all and that the rules were too hard to follow.

Johnson also claimed he “implicitly” believed the “bring your own booze” from May 2020 was a work event – even though it was a drinks party with around 40 people in attendance.

Advertisement

The prime minister had to answer a questionnaire for the police on Friday over as many as six parties said to be held in Downing Street.

Advertisement

He has reportedly employed his own lawyer (after No.10 was forced to admit he was not going to use taxpayer funds).

Now, according to The Times’ Simon Nixon, Johnson’s new defence for attending three of these parties will be along the lines of, “yes there were parties and it was my job to go to them”.

Pretty safe to say that not many people probably won’t be that confused by this argument if it is the one Johnson goes for...

Here’s a roundup of the most scathing responses to the report on Twitter.

Advertisement

Amid reports PM will argue lockdown parties were ‘part of the working day’, nurses that spent 12 months working in a bin bag admit they couldn’t move for all the crisps and prosecco. — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) February 14, 2022

Yesterday I tweeted that I was running out of (clean) adjectives to describe this man.

So I give up that quest.

Our Prime Minister is shitty. https://t.co/ihUq3Wt03J — Sarah Ludford 🔶🇬🇧 🇮🇪🇪🇺 (@SarahLudford) February 14, 2022

“Parties are work.” Up is Down. Lies are Truth. https://t.co/xN4iJGnR73 — Gavin Esler (@gavinesler) February 14, 2022

Seriously.



Johnson is going to argue his job is to attend parties.



He thinks he is in an episode of Geordie Shore. https://t.co/FPn3fk6jTD — John West 🕯💙 (@JohnWest_JAWS) February 14, 2022

Oh how far we've come from "there were no parties" https://t.co/YWFgPTxclX — Ewan Wadd (@ewan_wadd) February 14, 2022

Meanwhile, other ministers are still trying to defend Johnson by suggesting he attended the parties accidentally – which is, understandably, leading to further disbelief.