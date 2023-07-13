Boris Johnson speaks on a phone in 2015. Paul Hackett via Reuters

The Covid inquiry is still waiting for key Boris Johnson WhatsApp messages for a seemingly unlikely reason – the former prime minister can’t remember the passcode to his old phone.

Social media reacted with dismay after The Times reported he is unable to recall the numbers to unlock the device, which he stopped using in May 2021.

Johnson cannot remember the passcode “with 100 per cent confidence” – and there are concerns that a botched attempt at unlocking the iPhone could lead to it being disabled, and erasing key messages from the start of the pandemic.

The government was supposed to have handed over all relevant material to the inquiry by 4pm on Monday.

Last month, the Cabinet Office revealed it had no WhatsApp communications for Johnson before May 2021 as the result of a “well-publicised security breach” – specifically the Popbitch website revealing at that time that his number had been publicly available online for 15 years.

Among the reactions on social media, many wondered how someone displaying this level of incompetence could ever have been prime minister.

Seize the phone. Arrest for obstructing course of justice if he refuses. He used to be (ludicrously) in charge of people who would be able to help him get the phone open (oh, and I suspect the Russians and the Israelis already know his passcodes so maybe they could help) https://t.co/s7yLpnQtc7 — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) July 13, 2023

Good that Boris Johnson is kicking off an inquiry that ultimately asks if he was trustworthy, competent and intelligent enough for the job of being Prime Minister by claiming he can't remember the passcode to his phone. I feel like we might already have the inquiry's conclusion? — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) July 13, 2023

"And then...and then he said that he'd forgotten the passcode and no one would ever be able to turn his phone back on...." pic.twitter.com/8Du4djR7c1 — Jen🌻@Jennyflower@mstdn.social (@Jennyflower) July 13, 2023

Bearing in mind the famous laziness of the man - anybody want to have stab at what his pass code might be? https://t.co/uVw25fQZOE — Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) July 13, 2023

this is what happens when you set your passcode to your exact total number of kids https://t.co/m8LRUTQqSk — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 13, 2023

Here's a clue, Boris. It's the same as the one on your current phone. https://t.co/QVIAa31wBg — Adam Kay (@amateuradam) July 13, 2023

Another one for the folder marked: "For any woman who has ever worried she is not good enough to run for public office." https://t.co/oxrTS1svWw — Sophie Walker (@SophieRunning) July 13, 2023

Last week, the government lost its legal bid to block Johnson’s unredacted documents being given to the Covid inquiry.

Baroness Hallett, the chair of the official inquiry into the pandemic, had issued a legal order to force the Cabinet Office to hand over the evidence.

But the government opposed the move and launched a judicial review, arguing some of the material was “unambiguously irrelevant”.

In a ruling last Thursday, the High Court sided with the inquiry.