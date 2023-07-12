Nadine Dorries Has Written A Book About Boris Johnson's 'Political Assassination'

Nadine Dorries and Boris Johnson before he stood down as PM last year. WPA Pool via Getty Images

Boris Johnson was the victim of a “political assassination”, Nadine Dorries will claim in a new book.

Publishers HarperCollins said it will reveal the “seismic untold story” of the former prime minister’s downfall.

‘The Political Assassination Of Boris Johnson’ will be released on September 28 - just three days before the Conservative Party’s annual conference kicks off in Manchester.

Dorries announced last month that she was resigning as an MP “with immediate effect” after the former PM was found guilty by the privileges committee of repeatedly lying to parliament about the partygate scandal.

However, she has yet to formally stand down amid speculation that she is holding off until the autumn in order to inflict maximum political damage on Johnson’s arch-enemy Rishi Sunak.

HarperCollins said her book tells “a profoundly shocking story of powerful, unaccountable forces operating behind the scenes who became the architects of a prime minister’s downfall”.

Johnson resigned as prime minister last summer following a wave of ministerial resignations over his handling of the Chris Pincher scandal.

Dorries said: ’When I started this book, I had no idea of the journey I was embarking upon. But the more people I talked to in the heart of Westminster, the deeper the story unfolded.

“I had wanted to discover the forces behind the downfall of the prime minister. Instead, I found a fault line within the Conservative Party stretching back decades and a history of deception fuelled by the darkest political arts.

“If you thought that power flowed from the people into parliament, be

prepared to think again.”

Dorries was among a number of Johnson allies accused of a mounting a “co-ordinated” campaign against the privileges committee over its partygate probe.

On her Talk TV show on March 23, she said: “I don’t think there was ever a world in which this committee was going to find Boris innocent.

