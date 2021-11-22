Boris Johnson May Like Peppa Pig World But No-One Liked His Shoutout For It

Boris Johnson left the audience completely bemused after he started hailing Peppa Pig World during a speech on Monday.
Speaking at a conference for the Confederation of Business Industry (CBI) the prime minister not only lost his place, imitated the “brmm brmm” of a car, but referred to his recent trip to the family theme park.
He said: ”Hands up anybody who has been to Peppa Pig World?
“Not enough. I was a bit hazy [about] what I would find at Peppa Pig World but I loved it. Peppa Pig World is very much my kind of place.
″It has very safe streets, discipline in schools, heavy emphasis on new mass-transit systems I noticed, even if they’re a bit stereotypical about Daddy Pig.
″The real lesson for me, going to Peppa Pig World – I’m surprised you haven’t been there – was about the power of UK creativity.
“Who would have believed that a pig that looks like a hairdryer, or possibly a Picasso like hairdryer, a pig that was rejected by the BBC would now be exported to 180 countries with theme parks both in America and China as well as in the New Forest.”
He added that he thought the cartoon was “pure genius”, claiming no civil servant would “conceivably come up with Peppa”.
Even when asked by a reporter, “is everything OK” after his rather confusing CBI speech, the prime minister said: “I think people got the vast majority of the point I wanted to make. I thought the speech went over well.”
A Peppa Pig World spokesperson did later add: “We were delighted the prime minister devoted so much of his speech to us.”
Unfortunately, not many people seemed to agree on Twitter.