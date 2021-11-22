Boris Johnson May Like Peppa Pig World But No-One Liked His Shoutout For It

Boris Johnson mentioned Peppa Pig World unexpectedly in his speech Getty/PA

Boris Johnson left the audience completely bemused after he started hailing Peppa Pig World during a speech on Monday.

Speaking at a conference for the Confederation of Business Industry (CBI) the prime minister not only lost his place, imitated the “brmm brmm” of a car, but referred to his recent trip to the family theme park.

He said: ”Hands up anybody who has been to Peppa Pig World?

“Not enough. I was a bit hazy [about] what I would find at Peppa Pig World but I loved it. Peppa Pig World is very much my kind of place.

″It has very safe streets, discipline in schools, heavy emphasis on new mass-transit systems I noticed, even if they’re a bit stereotypical about Daddy Pig.

″The real lesson for me, going to Peppa Pig World – I’m surprised you haven’t been there – was about the power of UK creativity.

“Who would have believed that a pig that looks like a hairdryer, or possibly a Picasso like hairdryer, a pig that was rejected by the BBC would now be exported to 180 countries with theme parks both in America and China as well as in the New Forest.”

He added that he thought the cartoon was “pure genius”, claiming no civil servant would “conceivably come up with Peppa”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson grinds to a halt during a speech to the CBI, then goes completely off-piste with an anecdote about Peppa Pig.



Get the latest politics news: https://t.co/32llC8CK8o pic.twitter.com/26X9ym27uk — Sky News (@SkyNews) November 22, 2021

Even when asked by a reporter, “is everything OK” after his rather confusing CBI speech, the prime minister said: “I think people got the vast majority of the point I wanted to make. I thought the speech went over well.”

A Peppa Pig World spokesperson did later add: “We were delighted the prime minister devoted so much of his speech to us.”

Unfortunately, not many people seemed to agree on Twitter.

Lol, he's crap at speeches, thinks he's Moses and is chatting about Peppa Pig, but actually what he's doing to day is a detailed robbing of the poorer off to protect the richest. Its full of niggly details and difficult maths but the fact remains. He's laughing at us — Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) November 22, 2021

Macmillan

We have not overthrown the divine right of kings for the divine right of experts



Churchill

Failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts



Johnson [fumbling through pages]

Has anyone here been to Peppa Pig World? — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 22, 2021

Boris Johnson arriving at "Peppa Pig World" 😃 pic.twitter.com/puPdQ5WODJ — russ (@dirk7890) November 22, 2021

Every time I switch on the TV expecting to hear the outcry at the Prime Minister having lied to the electorate about his social care plan all I hear is people talking about Peppa pig. I’m sure this wasn’t intentional.. — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) November 22, 2021

Boris Johnson should’ve stayed in Peppa Pig World.



His bizarre performance and speech at the CBI conference will alarm business leaders, Tory MPs and voters.



Nurse! — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) November 22, 2021

Moses parted the Red Sea, @BorisJohnson just stayed at a friend's villa there! Suspect the CBI would have learnt considerably more from Peppa Pig. https://t.co/s132MoQrE6 — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) November 22, 2021

Announce Peppa Pig govt PPE contract https://t.co/PF7GIgYBjp — Adam Forster (@AdamMForster) November 22, 2021

Ladies and gentlemen, the love child of Kermit the Frog and Peppa Pig: https://t.co/B4Z6BJSZ3p — John Wilson (@john58wilson) November 22, 2021

I think the intent of the Peppa Pig routine was to nick the headlines without allowing Keir Starmer's appearance a look in. But messing up his notes (who doesn't number pages in a speech?) has cost him dearly. People are openly questioning his abilities now. — Mike Holden 💙 (@MikeHolden42) November 22, 2021

‘Levelling Up’. Why, are they building a ‘Peppa Pig World’ there? https://t.co/x15OEyBMHF — Chris Tye (@chris_a_tye) November 22, 2021

What is it with Tory PMs and pigs — Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) November 22, 2021

A national embarrassment, as well as a corrupt coward.pic.twitter.com/eSv19QJdKf — Dr Rosena Allin-Khan 💙 (@DrRosena) November 22, 2021

When it's all fucked up and your advisors give you the go ahead to talk Peppa Pig pic.twitter.com/fq8MX2E2ZB — Nev Jones (@NevJones10) November 22, 2021