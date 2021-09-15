Boris Johnson is in hot water after joking Priti Patel was transforming the UK into the “Saudi Arabia of penal policy” last week during a Conservative party fundraiser.

The prime minister has just opted to keep Patel on as the home secretary during his cabinet reshuffle, but many disagree with her strict approach to both criminals and migrants.

Business Insider obtained footage from Friday where Johnson tells donors: “I said last year we’re the Saudi Arabia of wind. Probably the Saudi Arabia of penal policy too, under our wonderful home secretary.”

According to the outlet’s reporter Henry Dyer, No.10 “previously denied he made [a] variation of the remark in January” when approached by a journalist from Politico.

In the short clip, Johnson can be seen welcoming the crowds and saying: “In the immortal words of Priti Patel or Michael Howard or some other hardline home secretary, addressing the inmates of one of our larger prisons: it’s fantastic to see so many of you here.”