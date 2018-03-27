Boris Johnson Rebuked For 'Sexist' Behaviour Towards Emily Thornberry

Boris Johnson has been angrily rebuked by John Bercow for “sexist” behaviour towards Emily Thornberry.

Speaking in the Commons on Tuesday, the foreign secretary referred to his Labour shadow as “Baroness whatever-it-is”.

Thornberry is married to High Court Judge Sir Christopher Nugee and is entitled to call herself Lady Nugee if she wants. But she does not.

Bercow told Johnson: “The shadow foreign secretary has a name. And it is not Lady something. We know what her name is. And it is inappropriate and frankly sexist to speak in those terms.”