Covid-19 Victims' Families Call On Boris Johnson And Rishi Sunak To Resign

Covid victims’ families have called on Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak to quit after they were fined for breaking lockdown rules.
The prime minister and chancellor “took us all for mugs”, according to the Covid-19 Bereaved Families Campaign Group.
Both men, along with Johnson’s wife Carrie, have been handed fixed penalty notices by the Metropolitan Police for attending lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street.
Lobby Akinnola, spokesperson for the campaign group, said: “There is simply no way either the prime minister or chancellor can continue.
“Their dishonesty has caused untold hurt to the bereaved.
“Not only that, but they have lost all credibility with the wider public, which could cost lives if new variants mean restrictions are needed in the future.
“If they had any decency they would be gone by tonight.”
A Downing Street spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday afternoon the prime minister and the chancellor have been fined.
“We have no further details, but we will update you again when we do,” the spokesperson said.
Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, said both Johnson and Sunak “must both resign”.
“Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have broken the law and repeatedly lied to the British public,” he said.
Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon also called on both men to quit.
Meanwhile, Lib Dem leader Ed Davey said: “The country cannot have criminals and liars leading our Government, especially at a time of national and international crisis.
“Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak took the country’s sacrifices for granted, while they broke the law to party in Downing Street. They are not fit to hold office. If they had a shred of decency, they would resign.
“Parliament should be recalled immediately so that MPs can hold a vote of no confidence. Conservative MPs must do their patriotic duty and kick these criminals out of Government once and for all.”