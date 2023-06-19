Boris Johnson Has Been Stripped Of His Parliamentary Pass For Lying To MPs

Boris Johnson will not be able to return to parliament unless it's as a visitor. Leon Neal via Getty Images

Boris Johnson has been stripped of his parliamentary pass for repeatedly lying to the House of Commons over partygate.

MPs voted 354 to 7 to support last week’s privileges committee’s report which found him guilty of misleading parliament by insisting lockdown rules were followed in Downing Street during the pandemic.

Johnson resigned as MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip 10 days ago after seeing an advance copy of the committee’s report.

Had he remained an MP, the committee said it would have recommended he be suspended from the Commons for 90 days.

Johnson described the inquiry as a “kangaroo court” and claimed he was the victim of a political stitch-up.

But following a five-hour debate, an overwhelming majority of MPs voted to back the committee’s findings, including the recommendation that Johnson should have the parliamentary pass given to former MPs removed.

The debate also exposed the deep splits within the Tory Party over their former leader, with many of the party’s MPs - including prime minister Rishi Sunak - abstaining by failing to take part in the vote.

A small number spoke up in support of Johnson, but many senior Tories - including former PM Theresa May, Andrea Leadsom and Commons leader Penny Mordaunt - said they were backing the committee’s findings.

In a bizarre interview this morning, Sunak repeatedly refused to say what he thought of the report, insisting he “wouldn’t want to influence” any MPs on how to vote.

Meanwhile, the prime minister’s official spokesman said he was too busy with other engagements, including hosting the prime minister of Sweden, to attend parliament.

