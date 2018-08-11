Boris Johnson's Career Branded A 'Saga Of Moral Emptiness' By Conservative Peer

PA Wire/PA Images Boris Johnson has rejected calls for him to apologise for saying woman who wear Burkas look like 'letterboxes'

“He will advocate literally anything to play to the crowd of the moment. His career is a saga of moral emptiness & lies; pathetic, weak & needy; the opposite of strong.”

Lord Cooper wrote on Twitter: “The rottenness of Boris Johnson goes deeper even than his casual racism & his equally casual courting of fascism.

Lord Andrew Cooper, the former Downing Street aide to David Cameron, on Saturday accused Johnson of “casual racism (and) courting of fascism” following days of outrage sparked by Johnson saying woman who wear burkas look like “letter boxes”.

A Conservative peer has launched a blistering attack on Boris Johnson, branding his career a “saga of moral emptiness”.

The rottenness of Boris Johnson goes deeper even than his casual racism & his equally casual courting of fascism. He will advocate literally anything to play to the crowd of the moment. His career is a saga of moral emptiness & lies; pathetic, weak & needy; the opposite of strong

Cooper’s comments came as fellow Tory, Jacob Rees-Mogg, on Saturday suggested a Conservative Party investigation into Johnson was a “show trial” being used to stop him becoming the next party leader.

Rees-Mogg, writing in the Daily Telegraph, claimed Prime Minister Theresa May’s “personal rivalry” with the former foreign secretary was taking the “heat” off Labour who are engulfed in an anti-semitism row.

The backbencher wrote in a column for the newspaper that it was “hard to see” how Johnson had breached the party’s code and said he “entirely agrees” with his colleague on the issue.

He added that it would be “absurd” to call Johnson’s remarks “either victimising or harassing” .

Johnson’s remarks, also in a column for the Daily Telegraph, split the Tory party who received dozens of complaints. However, Johnson has received some support, including from a a leading Imam and Blackadder star, Rowan Atkinson.

The Telegraph told the BBC it had been “inundated” with letters in support of Johnson.

Johnson, who argued against a ban on full-face veils, has rejected calls - including from the PM and Conservative Party chairman Brandon Lewis - for him to apologise.