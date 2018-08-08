Boris Johnson's Burka Comments Split Tory Party As MP Warns Of Public's 'Despair'

PA/PA Wire Anna Soubry is among the top Tories to criticise Boris Johnson for his views on women wearing the burka.

Controversy surrounding Boris Johnson’s comments about women in burkas threatened to engulf the Tories in a fresh civil war, as Conservative MPs and party grandees joined the growing backlash.

The former foreign secretary’s likening of women who wear the Muslim face veil to letterboxes and bank robbers prompted growing outrage from senior Conservatives.

Culture Secretary Jeremy Wright and leader of the Scottish Conservatives Ruth Davidson joined the Prime Minister Theresa May in suggesting Johnson’s comments, made in a column for the Daily Telegraph, crossed a line.

But Johnson’s supporters claimed he was being targeted in attempt to dampen a future leadership challenge.

Wright said that politicians must choose their language with care when discussing issues such as the burka.

“When you are discussing a subject such as this, then I think describing it as people looking like letterboxes isn’t helpful,” he told BBC Radio 4′s Today programme.

Davidson, however, went further, saying Johnson’s comments had been “gratuitously offensive” and that he needed to apologise.

“I think that this wasn’t an off-the-cuff slip, he wrote a column, he knew exactly what he was doing and I think it crossed from being provocative and starting a debate and actually it became rude and gratuitous,” she said.

Meanwhile Tory MP Anna Soubry suggested that the furore cast light on Johnson’s lack of support as a potential future leader of the party, raising the prospect of a split.

“I believe many One Nation Tories would not stay in the Conservative Party should [Boris Johnson] become leader,” she wrote on Twitter.

“I also believe Dominic speaks for many millions of people who despair at the state of both main parties.”