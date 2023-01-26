Boris Johnson's Partygate Legal Bill Will Cost Taxpayer More Than £200,000

Former prime minister Boris Johnson. DANIEL LEAL via Getty Images

Boris Johnson’s legal fee to defend himself over the partygate scandal will cost the taxpayer £222,000, a senior civil servant has said.

Solicitors Peters and Peters were awarded a contract worth £129,700 in August 2021.

They were tasked with advising Johnson during the investigation into his conduct by the Commons privileges committee.

However, cabinet office permanent secretary Alex Chisholm revealed the figure will be £222,000 due to the length of the inquiry.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a gathering in the Cabinet Room in 10 Downing Street on his birthday. Sue Gray Report/Cabinet Office via PA Media

The money will help the former prime minister defend himself against claims he misled parliament.

Lib Dem chief whip Wendy Chamberlain MP said: “While the British people battle with a cost-of-living crisis, this Conservative government seems more interested in helping Boris Johnson with his cost-of-lying crisis.”

She said people will be “outraged” that hundreds of thousands of pounds will be used to defend Johnson.

Chisholm also admitted that the cost could increase again depending on how long the inquiry takes.

The privileges committee is investigating whether the former prime minister committed contempt of Parliament by telling the Commons on several occasions that there were no lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street.

Johnson is embroiled in another scandal which involves a loan of up to £800,000, a distant relative and the now chairman of the BBC.