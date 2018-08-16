Boris Johnson’s visit to Afghanistan when a crucial vote was taking place on Heathrow’s third runway cost the British taxpayer at least £20,000, official figures have revealed.

The former foreign secretary was widely criticised for taking the one day trip which was seen as a ploy to avoid having to go back on his promise to oppose the expansion of Heathrow when MPs voted.

Information released following a freedom of information request from The Ferret, shows that the cost to the taxpayer for three staff to accompany Johnson on 25 June was £19,366.

The foreign office, however, refused to divulge the costs of Johnson’s flights or any other expenses.

Theresa May had ordered all her MPs to vote in favour of a third runway, which created a dilemma for Johnson, who once said he would lie down in front of bulldozers to prevent construction.