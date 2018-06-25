PA Archive/PA Images This is what Boris Johnson might currently be doing. But no one is quite sure.

Where is Boris Johnson? It’s the question everyone in Westminster is asking today.

The foreign secretary has been given permission to miss a crunch vote today on expanding Heathrow with a third runway, in order to avoid having to resign to vote against the plan.

Theresa May has ordered all her MPs to vote in favour of a third runway, but Johnson, once said he would lie down in front of bulldozers to prevent construction, has been allowed to be out of the country to avoid having to resign over the issue.

But no one knows where he is...

Johnson, Theresa May explained last week, was not running scared, but would in fact be, for one day only, the “living embodiment of global Britain”.

But he can’t be far. While Johnson needs to be far enough from London to miss the Heathrow vote on Monday evening, he is due to be back in the Commons at 11.30am tomorrow for Foreign Office questions.

The Foreign Office will not say where he is.

Initially it had been thought he might pop over to the EU foreign ministers’ meeting in Luxembourg.

But unfortunately for Johnson the meeting finishes too early in the day and he would have had plenty of time to get back to London.

There have been reports he instead would fly to Africa. And there was also speculation on Monday morning he could be on his way to Afghanistan.

His Cabinet colleagues are, at least in public, claiming to be none the wiser.

“I have no idea where Boris is,” Transport Secretary Chris Grayling told the BBC this morning.

A Where’s Wally? style book titled “Where’s Boris?” is already available on Amazon.