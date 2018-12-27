With another Christmas over, we’re now into the limbo period between Boxing Day and New Year’s Eve, where your days are filled with leftovers, lounging about at home and of course, sales shopping. Or being the saintly people who are working through the holiday (only us, then?) and consoling yourselves with... sales shopping.
We’ve put together guides to the best beauty, fashion, fitness, home and travel bargains for you so you can treat yourself or others. Whether you’re hoping to find that one wishlist item Santa didn’t bring or are holding out to buy your new sofa, we’ve done all the hard work for you.
HuffPostFinds has rounded those all important links here so you can shop from your sofa before dozing off for your third nap of the day.
Gifts For The Beauty Obsessed
Start the year as you mean to go on, looking and feeling good. Pick from our carefully curated beauty sale guide with everything from winter skincare saviours, glow-giving palettes and makeup essentials to add to your kit with discounts from Hourglass, NARS, Estée Lauder, MAC and more.
See the whole sale guide here.
The Best Fashion Bargains
For the style conscious, give your wardrobe a new year’s overhaul with our pick of investment pieces, statement shoes, delicate jewellery and cosy knitwear. Find savings of up to 70% off your favourite stores such as Miss Selfridge, Zara, Oliver Bonas and Office.
See our fashion sales guide here.
Homeware Deals You Won’t Want To Miss
Splurge and save at the same time on furniture, kitchenware and home accessories in our round up of homeware discount buys. With everything from a new coffee machine, cutlery set or cushion covers to oh-so-soft bedding and the dreamiest velvet sofas, there’s something here for everyone.
See our homeware sales guide here.
Cheap January Breaks To Book Now
What better way to escape the gloomy onset January blues than by booking a budget getaway. Find deals on hotels and flights to Prague, Milan, Berlin, Morocco and Tunisia in our money-saving guide. Top tip: book now so you don’t lose out.
See our January break sales guide here.
Get Your Fitness Kick From Sweaty Betty
Pick up an activewear bargain from Sweaty Betty and find big savings across their leggings, leotards, tank tops and jackets. Sweat it out in style, whether you’re training for the London Marathon in April or your local park run.
See our fitness sales guide here.
Who Has The Best Money-Saving Holiday Deals?
Book your 2019 summer holiday in the January sales, with massive savings, discounts and deals to take advantage of from Thomas Cook, British Airways, Virgin Holidays, Marriott Hotels and more. We’ve got our eye on a trip to the Big Apple and Cape Verde.
