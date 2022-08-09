Brad Pitt Apparently Has A 'S*** List' Of Actors He'll Never Work With Again

Brad Pitt Dominique Charriau via Getty Images

Brad Pitt has shared the screen with many famous faces over his decades-long film career – and has reportedly given them the Rotten Tomatoes treatment by reviewing them.

According to Aaron Taylor-Johnson – who appeared alongside the Hollywood legend in the recently released Bullet Train – Brad has a “good list” of actors, and a “shit list” of those he’ll never work with again.

Aaron let slip about Brad’s apparent scorecard for his co-stars in an interview with Variety, where reflected on working with him and admitted to keeping a similar list himself.

“He just wants to bring light and joy into the world and be around people who are there to have a good time,” Aaron said. “You work with many actors and after a while you start making notes: ‘I am definitely not working with this person ever again.’

“Brad has this list too: the ‘good’ list and the ‘shit list’,” he added.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson with Bullet Train co-star Brad Yui Mok via PA Wire/PA Images

While Brad has yet to confirm the existence of the list, he recently clarified comments he previously made about being on the “last leg” of his career.

He sparked speculation he may be preparing to retire from the film business in an interview with GQ back in June.

“I consider myself on my last leg, this last semester or trimester,” he said at the time. “What is this section gonna be? And how do I wanna design that?”

However, he has since told Deadline he’s not bowing out any time soon.

“I was just saying, I’m past middle age and I want to be specific about how I spend those last things however they may be,” he said.

“I’ve never been a five-year plan kind of guy. I’m just, whatever feels right for the day. I still operate that way.”

Brad made his big-screen debut 35 years ago in an uncredited role in comedy film Hunk.

Since then, he has gone on to star in movies including Fight Club, the Ocean’s Trilogy, Mr & Mrs Smith, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, for which he won his first acting Oscar in 2020.