Brad Pitt Clarifies Comments About Being On 'Last Leg' Of Film Career

Brad Pitt has clarified comments he previously made about being on the “last leg” of his career.

The Hollywood star sparked speculation he may be preparing to retire from the film business in an interview with GQ back in June.

“I consider myself on my last leg, this last semester or trimester,” he said at the time. “What is this section gonna be? And how do I wanna design that?”

Brad has now addressed his remarks, assuring fans he’s not going anywhere.

He told Deadline: “I was just saying, I’m past middle age and I want to be specific about how I spend those last things however they may be.

“I’ve never been a five-year plan kind of guy. I’m just, whatever feels right for the day. I still operate that way.”

Brad made his big-screen debut 35 years ago in an uncredited role in comedy film Hunk.

Since then, he has gone on to star in movies including Fight Club, the Ocean’s Trilogy, Mr & Mrs Smith, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, for which he won his first acting Oscar in 2020.

He has also produced a number of films, including The Big Short, The Departed and Ad Astra.

This week sees the release of his latest film Bullet Train, in which he plays an American assassin.