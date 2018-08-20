Brexit Group Backed By Nigel Farage Has Named Only Two Women Supporters – And 44 Men

The pro-Brexit campaign group now backed by Nigel Farage has only two women and one person of colour named in its list of 46 official supporters.

Leave means Leave, run by businessmen Richard Tice and John Longworth, is set to step up its campaign against Theresa May’s Chequers plan.

The group counts a number of high profile politicians among its backers, including former Conservative cabinet ministers.

But according to its website, only two of the official supporters are women – Brexit minister Suella Braverman and Tory MP Andrea Jenkyns. Braverman is also the only non-white person listed.

Seven of the 46 supporters are men called John.