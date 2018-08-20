Boris Johnson Refuses To Share A Platform With Nigel Farage On Ukip MEP's Brexit Tour

Boris Johnson has ruled out sharing a platform with Nigel Farage as the former Ukip leader tours the country to fight against the government’s plan for Brexit.

HuffPost UK has been told the former foreign secretary will not join forces with the MEP, despite both being opposed to Theresa May’s negotiating stance with Brussels.

Farage announced over the weekend he would join a battle bus tour organised by the Leave Means Leave campaign group, as he feels May’s Chequers agreement “is nothing less than a direct betrayal of everything people voted for.”

The Chequers plan will leave the UK tied to EU rules on goods and agri-foods, without having any influence on those laws as part of a ‘common rulebook’ arrangement.

Johnson, who quit the cabinet in protest at the policy, is being urged by some Tory colleagues to also hit the road – although he has ruled out replicating his 2016 referendum campaign bus tour.

Asked by HuffPost if the former London Mayor would take part in any events with Farage, a source close to Johnson said: “No.”

Johnson and Farage were involved in rival anti-EU campaigns in the lead up to the 2016 referendum, with the Tory MP one of the frontmen of the official Vote Leave campaign, and the Ukip MEP supporting Leave.EU and the Grassroots Out.