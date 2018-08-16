Boris Johnson Mulling Another Bus Tour To Campaign For Brexit

Boris Johnson is considering touring the country in a bus to stir up opposition to Theresa May’s Brexit plans.

HuffPost UK has learned the former Foreign Secretary, who quit the Government over its negotiating stance with the EU, is planning to hit the road in the run up to the Conservative Party conference in September.

The roadshow would focus on firing up grassroots Tories to oppose May’s so-called ‘Chequers Agreement’.

Johnson will hold a meeting with his closest allies next week to thrash out the details of the roadshow, but an influential pro-Brexit MP confirmed to HuffPost UK the idea of replicating the bus campaign used in the 2016 EU referendum campaign was on the table.

The former London Mayor is set to be joined by other Tory MPs who share his concerns the Chequers Agreement will leave the UK tied to EU rules on goods and agri-foods without having any influence on those laws.

Asked about the plans for a new bus tour, a senior Tory Brexiteer MP confirmed that was one of the options being considered, adding: “There’s a lot going on, people are trying to work out what can be done without tearing the party in two.”

A source close to Johnson admitted the planning meeting is scheduled for next week, saying: “Something is definitely in the offing. We want to make it clear that we are still campaigning for a proper Brexit.”

Johnson is already planning to cause a stir at the four-day Tory party conference in Birmingham, scheduled to start on September 30. The Sun has reported he will deliver a key-note speech at a fringe meeting – likely to become the main event for anti-Chequers Tories at the gathering.

One ally of Johnson told the Sun: “Boris has always been the biggest draw at party conference.

“He will make the fringe meeting look like the conference hall and the conference hall will look like a fringe meeting.”

Johnson’s presence on the Vote Leave bus became one of the most iconic images of the 2016 EU Referendum campaign.

The bus was emblazoned with the slogan “We send the EU £350 million a week – let’s fund our NHS instead” – a claim that was contested as the figure did not reflect the money returned to the UK from Brussels.