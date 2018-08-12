Boris Johnson Savaged As He Dodges Burka Questions And Makes Tea For Journalists

Boris Johnson has ducked questions over his controversial comments about women in burkas as he emerged from his Oxfordshire home to offer cups of tea to journalists.

A week ago, the former Foreign Secretary likened women who wear the Muslim face veil to letterboxes and bank robbers and prompted outrage even from within the Conservative Party.

Johnson, whose weekly column in the Daily Telegraph is scheduled to be published on Sunday night, has yet to publicly comment on the backlash to his remarks.

Most recently, the campaign group Tell Mama claimed there was a “direct link” between the ex-minister’s comments and an increase in incidents in the last week targeting women who wear the niqab.

Despite being asked if he “regretted his comments”, the one-time Tory leadership hopeful evaded the questions. “I have nothing to say about this matter except to offer you some tea,” he said.