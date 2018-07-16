Downing Street has denied it is in the pocket of Jacob Rees-Mogg after it accepted changes put forward by the hard Brexiteer to key trade legislation.

The Government confirmed it would now agree to four amendments tabled by the European Research Group of MPs to its Trade Bill – set to be voted on on Monday night.

The move came just hours after another junior ministerial aide quit the Government in protest at Theresa May’s Brexit plan.

One Tory Brexiteer told HuffPost UK that accepting the amendments “may stop the haemorrhaging of any more PPSs [permanent private secretaries] for now.”

They added: “This is a positive step, but I hope the Lords won’t be used as a way of removing these amendments.”

While three of the four amendments broadly support existing Government positions, one seems to go against a key part of the Brexit white paper produced last week.

Under the proposal tabled by Rees-Mogg and other Brexiteers, Theresa May would only be able to agree a deal with Brussels that would see the UK collecting tariffs on behalf of the EU, if EU countries did the same for the UK.

That appears to be in contradiction to the white paper, which states: “The UK is not proposing that the EU applies the UK’s tariffs and trade policy at its border for goods intended for the UK.”