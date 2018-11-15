Shailesh Vara has become the first minister to quit in protest of Theresa May’s Brexit deal, tweeting his letter of resignation on Thursday morning.

Vara, who is also MP for North West Cambridgeshire, wrote: “With much sadness and regret I have submitted my letter of resignation as a Northern Ireland Minister to the Prime Minister. A copy of my letter is attached.

“It has been a joy and privilege to serve in the Northern Ireland Office and I will always cherish the fondest memories.”