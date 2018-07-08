David Davis Has Resigned As Brexit Secretary In Major Blow For Theresa May

Brexit Secretary David Davis and two junior ministers have dramatically quit the Government, in a huge blow to Prime Minister Theresa May’s authority.

In his resignation letter Davis told May “the current trend of policy and tactics” is making it “look less and less likely” that the UK will leave the customs union and single market.

Davis’ departure was followed by that of Brexit ministers Steve Baker and Suella Braverman, in what was a bombshell move late on Sunday night.

It signals a clear threat to the PM’s leadership after a backbench revolt over May’s Chequers plan grew over the weekend.

The PM was said to have secured her Cabinet’s backing to negotiate a softer version of Brexit during a crunch meeting at May’s country retreat last week.

But barely two days after the supposed peace deal between frontline Brexiteers and Remainers was brokered, May has lost three key negotiators.

The resignations is likely to embolden hardline Tory rebel MPs. Key Leave influencer Jacob Rees-Mogg, chair of the Eurosceptic European Research Group, hit out at “defeatism” and confirmed on Sunday that he would vote down any deal based on the Chequers plan.

Conservative MP Andrea Jenkyns, who quit a junior government role earlier this year to “fight for Brexit” and has threatened to vote against May on a Brexit deal, tweeted her approval of Davis’ resignation.