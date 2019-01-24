Hardline Tory Eurosceptic Lords Set To Derail Cross-Party Bid To Stop A No-Deal Brexit

Senior government sources and MPs have told HuffPost UK that a clutch of die-hard Brexiteer peers is ready to ‘talk out’ or ‘filibuster’ a radical new bill that seeks to solve the Parliamentary deadlock.

The bill, proposed by Labour’s Yvette Cooper, is set to win official backing from Jeremy Corbyn and Tory Remainers as a key weapon in the battle against the UK crashing out of the EU without a deal in March.

If Cooper’s amendment succeeds next week, it will create a day in February when the Commons will fast-track the bill and effectively force Theresa May to delay Brexit by three months or more.

But her critics have spotted that the private member’s bill could be blocked in the House of Lords by just a handful of Tory Brexiteers, because the second chamber has no means of ending debate and a bill could be ‘talked out’.

In the House of Commons a ‘guillotine’ motion is often used to end debate, but tradition dictates that peers are self-governing and can speak for as long as they like.

“People in the Lords may be happy to talk about it for several weeks,” one government insider said.

“It’s inevitable. With these old, long established institutions, you can try to break them but they will break you back,” one senior Conservative added. “They will find a way.”

When the idea of a Lords filibuster was put to Tory deputy chairman James Cleverly, he told HuffPost UK’s Commons People podcast: “All things could happen.”

Cleverly added that the Cooper move was a form of “constitutional vandalism” that would set a precedent for all future governments, including Labour ones.

He also seized on rumours that Labour peer Andrew Adonis was set to present Cooper’s bill on her behalf, warning that as a devout ‘Remainer’, it would be clear the legislation’s intention was not to delay Brexit but to stop it.