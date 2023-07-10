Brexiteer Tory George Eustice Roasted After Calling For More EU Workers

Former cabinet minister George Eustice was a keen supporter of Brexit. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A Brexit-backing Tory MP has been roasted after he called for more EU workers to help plug staff shortages in the UK.

George Eustice said the government should agree a “youth-mobility visa scheme” which would allow under-35s from the continent to work for up to two years in Britain.

He told The Observer that the move was essential to tackle “acute labour shortages” in areas like the food industry.

Eustice, a former cabinet minister, said: “The flaws in our current so-called skills-based immigration system are becoming clearer by the day because we have got a policy that does not correspond to the needs of our economy.

“We are allowing in people who are deemed skilled such as lawyers, insolvency practitioners, museum officers, even disc jockeys, when we have no shortages whatsoever in those sectors.

“But we are not allowing people to come here to work in sectors like the food industry, even though there are acute labour shortages in these sectors, and that is contributing to inflation.

“So that is the big problem. My proposal is that we commence bilateral negotiations with EU member states, starting with countries like Bulgaria, Romania and the Baltic states, and widen it to the whole of the EU eventually, to establish a reciprocal youth-mobility visa scheme.”

However, critics on Twitter pointed out that Brexit had ended the free movement of workers across the EU - leading to the labour shortage Eustice is complaining about.

Brexit-backing George Eustice is suggesting a “reciprocal youth mobility visa scheme” for under 35s.



More or less the same as the thing he voted to take away from young people.



Brexit has failed and this is their way of admitting it. — old jumpers (@oldjumpers) July 9, 2023

George Eustice has some cheek There was something called Freedom of Movement before Youmg people, seasonal workers could come & go across the Channel Brexit IS the cause of workers shortage & inflation😡https://t.co/99OhsXuuZR — Dr Mireille Pouget 🏴 #SexMatters (@mireille_pouget) July 8, 2023

Yet more idiocy. All this talk of ‘negotiating for EU workers to come and work here’ is beyond bilious, facetious, nonsense. We had an agreement that gave us cures to all the problems we’ve visited on ourselves. Just put it back and let us move on. https://t.co/UF9PptmGdT — Hadley Scott (@hadleyacts) July 9, 2023

George Eustice's tacit admission of Brexit's failure should be a Labour Party headline. — Craig Richardson 🇺🇦 (@CraigRichard100) July 8, 2023

However, Eustice denied the shortage of workers in certain sectors was a result of Brexit.

He said: “This isn’t because of Brexit. But it is because of the failure of our post-Brexit immigration policy.

“This idea of having no temporary visa schemes was not from the Vote Leave campaign.