Brian Cox Does Precisely Zero To Hide His True Feelings For Boris Johnson During Channel 4 Election Coverage

Brian Cox and Boris Johnson Channel 4

Brian Cox did little to hide his disdain for Boris Johnson as they shared a panel during Channel 4’s coverage of the US election.

The Succession actor was a guest panellist on Channel 4’s coverage of the election result on Tuesday night, alongside the former prime minister, Stormy Daniels and news anchors Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Emily Maitlis.

Advertisement

Over the course of the evening, viewers were quick to pick up on the fact that Cox seemed less than impressed most times when Johnson spoke and Donald Trump, much to their amusement.

That look of Brian Cox as he listens to Boris Johnson.



A picture paints a thousand words.#c4americadecides #briancox #borisjohnson #emilymaitlis pic.twitter.com/LRMJ4HZYtO — Karl Cunliffe (@KDCunliffe) November 5, 2024

Brian Cox’s face speaks for us all #C4AmericaDecides pic.twitter.com/m7LATLtMzF — Guy Lambert (@GuyLambertUK) November 5, 2024

Brian Cox looks ready to go full Logan Roy. pic.twitter.com/zyaFAce8xs — Tommy (@tommytinker1991) November 5, 2024

Advertisement

Did not realise that Brian Cox glaring at Boris Johnson for a prolonged period was exactly what I needed tonight. pic.twitter.com/GERLmkyxJu — Nick de Semlyen (@NickdeSemlyen) November 5, 2024

Love this new gogglebox where Brian Cox is forced to hatewatch live election coverage pic.twitter.com/npajrM2JRE — Rhys James (@rhysjamesy) November 5, 2024

You get the impression that Brian Cox isn't a Boris Johnson fan pic.twitter.com/qc85DuktQN — James Buttler | Cricket Badger Podcast 🏏🦡🇺🇦 (@cricket_badger) November 6, 2024

Oh my god I LOVED Brian Cox (the actor) on Channel 4’s election coverage. The CONTEMPT on his face when Boris was talking! And Brian was only stating facts for his entire time on the programme. Highlight of the coverage so far. pic.twitter.com/Mk17TaC9ka — Jessi D (@JessiGinFox) November 5, 2024

Brian Cox letting out a big sigh as Boris Johnson was speaking. 10/10. — PaDAN PaDAN (@Daneeeboy) November 5, 2024

Advertisement

Oh you just know this is what Brian Cox wants to say to Boris #C4AmericaDecides pic.twitter.com/TL7xUQajGe — Barry Clancy (@BarryClancy) November 5, 2024

Now we've got brian Cox grimacing everytime Johnson speaks. Bravo Channel 4 bravo! pic.twitter.com/PGXqrohWoy — D ☔️ (@guv360) November 5, 2024

Brian Cox is making absolutely no attempt to conceal his contempt for Boris Johnson on C4. Lovely stuff. — Nικος Ξυδιας (@Greekbluenose) November 5, 2024

Brian Cox having to listen to Boris Johnson and Stormy Daniels argue about Trump when he thought he was on to talk about how massive Gary Barlow's son is#C4americadecides pic.twitter.com/TgzYjU2M3K — Gene McGurk (@magawk) November 5, 2024

Advertisement

Before the results of this year’s election became apparent, the Emmy winner delivered an impassioned speech about Trump on Channel 4, branding him a “monster”.

"This is not a man that should be the president of the United States," says actor Brian Cox about Donald Trump.



"It's the most crucial election there has been in my lifetime."



Watch #C4AmericaDecides NOW on @channel4 until 6am. pic.twitter.com/aViwIyz6GD — Channel 4 (@Channel4) November 5, 2024

“This is the most crucial election there has been in my lifetime,” the Scottish performer began. “And we have to make sure that he doesn’t get in. Because he is a monster, he really is.

“He’s crazy, he’s insane, he wants to be a dictator. It’s all been so clear what he’s been talking about, I don’t know why the American people aren’t listening to him – some of the American people clearly are listening to him, but a lot of them aren’t.”

“I think he’s lost it, quite frankly,” Cox added. “I think he’s deeply mentally unstable. And I think he has been for some time. This is not a man who should be the president of the United States. Absolutely not. He’s unreliable, he’s a convicted felon.”

Advertisement

Cox has been similarly critical of Johnson in the past, even at one point channelling his Succession character in a video message branding the then-prime minister a “compulsive liar”: