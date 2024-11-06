Brian Cox Does Precisely Zero To Hide His True Feelings For Boris Johnson During Channel 4 Election Coverage

Brian Cox did little to hide his disdain for Boris Johnson as they shared a panel during Channel 4’s coverage of the US election.
The Succession actor was a guest panellist on Channel 4’s coverage of the election result on Tuesday night, alongside the former prime minister, Stormy Daniels and news anchors Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Emily Maitlis.
Over the course of the evening, viewers were quick to pick up on the fact that Cox seemed less than impressed most times when Johnson spoke and Donald Trump, much to their amusement.
In recent years, Cox has been one of Trump’s most vocal critics, even admitting back in April that he would be ready to stop living in the US should the former president return to the White House.
Before the results of this year’s election became apparent, the Emmy winner delivered an impassioned speech about Trump on Channel 4, branding him a “monster”.
“This is the most crucial election there has been in my lifetime,” the Scottish performer began. “And we have to make sure that he doesn’t get in. Because he is a monster, he really is.
“He’s crazy, he’s insane, he wants to be a dictator. It’s all been so clear what he’s been talking about, I don’t know why the American people aren’t listening to him – some of the American people clearly are listening to him, but a lot of them aren’t.”
“I think he’s lost it, quite frankly,” Cox added. “I think he’s deeply mentally unstable. And I think he has been for some time. This is not a man who should be the president of the United States. Absolutely not. He’s unreliable, he’s a convicted felon.”
Cox has been similarly critical of Johnson in the past, even at one point channelling his Succession character in a video message branding the then-prime minister a “compulsive liar”: