Bridgerton Creator Responds To One Of Fans' Biggest Gripes About The New Season

Bridgerton's second season is now streaming on Netflix

This article contains major spoilers for the second season of Bridgerton.

Bridgerton creator Chris Van Dusen has responded to one of fans’ biggest gripes about the show’s second season.

In the latest series of the Netflix period drama, Jonathan Bailey takes centre stage as Anthony Bridgerton, having been a supporting character during the first run.

Over the course of the season, Jonathan’s character begins a courtship with Edwina Sharma, only to end up falling in love with her sister, Kate.

In the final episode, viewers discover that Anthony and Kate are now married, though many fans were disappointed at not getting to see more of their big day.

Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley on the set of Bridgerton LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Speaking to TVLine, showrunner Chris explained the decision not to show the couple’s big day, admitting he and the team “wondered how Kate and Anthony’s wedding would compare” to Daphne and Simon’s season one ceremony.

“The Queen sponsored Edwina and Anthony’s wedding, and she wasn’t going to do it twice,” he added.

“There is also the Kate and Edwina bond. Her sisterly love story with Kate was just as important as the main love story between Anthony and Kate.”

Would it really be a Bridgerton story if we didn't include this photo of Jonathan Bailey? No it would not. LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

In general, Bridgerton’s second season has been well-received by fans, though many have pointed out it’s noticeably less racy than the first – which has also been addressed by members of the cast and those who work behind the scenes.

Both seasons of Bridgerton are now available to stream on Netflix. It was announced last month that the streaming giant has already renewed the show for two more seasons, which will presumably centre around other members of the Bridgerton clan.