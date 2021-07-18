ENTERTAINMENT
18/07/2021 08:29 BST

Bridgerton Shuts Down Filming After Second Positive Covid-19 Test In A Week

The Netflix show had initially paused filming after a crew member contracted coronavirus.

Bridgerton has paused filming on its second season after two people on set tested positive for Covid-19 in the span of a few days. 

The hit Netflix period drama initially halted production for 24 hours on Thursday after a crew member tested positive, Deadline reported on Saturday.

Production then resumed on Friday, but was paused again on Saturday due to a second person contracting COVID-19.

A spokesperson for Netflix did not say whether the second person who contracted the virus was a cast or crew member and declined to provide additional details to HuffPost.

LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX
Cast members of of Bridgerton's first season

Bridgerton is the first scripted Netflix show to come out of the multi-year deal struck between the streaming service and Shonda Rhimes’ production company, Shondaland.

The period drama – which Netflix has said is its “biggest series ever” – racked up 12 Emmy nominations earlier this week.

Shondaland and Netflix announced in May that the Bridgerton universe was expanding with an upcoming limited series prequel about a young Queen Charlotte. 

The series is set and filmed in the United Kingdom.

Cases of Covid-19 in England have risen to one in 95 — the highest prevalence since February —according to a Friday report by Britain’s Office for National Statistics.

