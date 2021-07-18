Bridgerton Shuts Down Filming After Second Positive Covid-19 Test In A Week

Bridgerton has paused filming on its second season after two people on set tested positive for Covid-19 in the span of a few days.

The hit Netflix period drama initially halted production for 24 hours on Thursday after a crew member tested positive, Deadline reported on Saturday.

Production then resumed on Friday, but was paused again on Saturday due to a second person contracting COVID-19.

A spokesperson for Netflix did not say whether the second person who contracted the virus was a cast or crew member and declined to provide additional details to HuffPost.