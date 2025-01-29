The Bridgerton family as depicted in season one of the hit Netflix drama LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor has admitted she doesn’t think she’ll be returning for the fourth series of the hit period drama.

Phoebe took the lead in the inaugural win of the hugely popular Netflix show, which focussed on her character’s relationship with Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, played by Regé-Jean Page.

While Regé-Jean has not returned in subsequent seasons, Phoebe popped up as Daphne Bridgerton in the second series, albeit not the third.

Asked by The Direct whether we should expect to see Daphne in the next batch of episodes, the Bafta nominee admitted: “I mean, they’ve not called me yet. And I think they’re shooting season four right now.”

“I’m still waiting for that call,” she added.

HuffPost UK has contacted Netflix for comment.

Phoebe Dynevor at the 2024 Baftas via Associated Press

After much speculation, it was confirmed in July that the fourth season of Bridgerton will centre around Luke Thompson’s character Benedict, as he embarks on his own search for love.

Production got underway in September, with Australian performer Yerin Ha joining the cast as Benedict’s new love interest Sophie Baek, otherwise known as the mysterious “Lady in Silver” who he falls for after meeting her at a masquerade ball.

