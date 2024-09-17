Bridgerton Bosses Give Season 4 Update And There's Good News And Bad News

Luke Thompson in character as Benedict Bridgerton LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Bridgerton has issued some exciting (and some not-so-exciting) updates about its long-awaited fourth season.

Over the summer, it was confirmed that the next run of the hit Netflix period drama will centre around Luke Thompson’s character Benedict Bridgerton on his own quest for love.

It was revealed on Monday evening that production is officially underway on the new batch of episodes, with Netflix also unveiling a handful of new additions to the cast.

Most notably, Yerin Ha has been cast as Sophie Baek – otherwise known as the mysterious “Lady in Silver”, a maid Benedict falls for after meeting her at his mother’s masquerade ball.

Yerin Ha and Luke Thompson on the set of Bridgerton season 4 Gavin Bond/Netflix

Other new additions include Harry Potter star Katie Leung as Lady Araminta Gun, a two-time widow with two daughters “debuting on the marriage mart this season”.

A synopsis teases: “Araminta does not respond well when anything — or anyone — threatens her standing in society.”

Michelle Mao and Isabella Wei will play Rosamund and Posy Li, respectively, Arminta’s two daughters.

Netflix is also expanding the Bridgerton set even further, which aims to “envelop the beloved show in an even more delightful and authentic atmosphere, transporting audiences to a world of Regency-era splendour”.

But while it’s obviously great news for Bridgerton fans that the show is back up and running once again, Forbes has pointed out that viewers could be in for even longer of a wait than usual.

Going off previous production calendars, the business outlet predicted Bridgerton season four could hit Netflix as late as August 2026, meaning a gap of more than two years between series.

They also pointed out that it’s likely to once again be split in two, meaning even longer to wait for the conclusion.

The Bridgerton family as depicted in the first season of the show LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Back in June, Bridgerton showrunner Jess Brownell explained: “We are working to try and put the seasons out more quickly, but they do take eight months to film and then they have to be edited, and then they have to be dubbed into every language.

“And the writing takes a very long time as well, so we’re kind of on a two-year pace, we’re trying to speed up, but somewhere in that range.”

Jess added: “I’m really excited about what we’re writing. We’re toward the end with the writers room season, with the scripts. And I feel like it’s some of my best work and my writers room’s best work.

“We’ve just really gelled our collaboration, and we’re firing on all cylinders, so I can’t wait for fans to see what we have.”

Until then, all three seasons of Bridgerton – as well as the spin-off prequel Queen Charlotte – are available to stream now.

A synoposis for season four teases: “The fourth season of Bridgerton turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict.