Bristol’s police force has admitted that its claims two officers suffered broken bones in a night of protests were untrue.

Protests on Sunday night saw 21 officers injured, police vehicles set alight and a police station’s windows smashed in Bristol.

It was followed by violent scenes on College Green on Tuesday night as police confronted demonstrators against the controversial new Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill. Footage from the event showed officers pulling a man away from a crowd by his hair.

Chief Supt Will White claimed at the time: “What started out as a peaceful protest has been turned by a small minority into a violent disorder. Officers have been subjected to considerable levels of abuse and violence. One suffered a broken arm and another suffered broken ribs. Both have been taken to hospital.”