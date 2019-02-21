Beyoncé and Jay Z left us with one question when they served up the most iconic moment of last night’s Brit Awards – where can you buy that Meghan Markle portrait from? Well people, the wait is over. We’ve found the answer and it’s $75 (just under £60). God bless the internet. The Duchess of Sussex portrait was created by Brooklyn-based artist Tim O’Brien last year for the cover of The Key, a magazine run by the sorority Meghan was part of at university.

“This was a collaboration and we worked together closely on the image and all the tiny details specific to the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority,” he told Harper’s Bazaar. “I think she’s lovely and I wanted her to look regal, like a classic portrait, even trying to achieve an aged feel to the colour of the piece.” Tim then began selling prints of the picture online, where he showcases his other work too. Speaking after Bey and Jay showcased his work to millions of viewers, Tim revealed that he had no idea they were going to do so, writing on Instagram: “So this happened.”