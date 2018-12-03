'I Want To Clarify I Did Not Propose Over A Grate': British Couple Relive Engagement Ring Ordeal

The moment an engagement ring fell off a woman’s finger and disappeared down a metal grate near Times Square has been captured on CCTV, showing what appears to be every couple’s worst nightmare.

The heart-stopping clip, shared by the New York Police Department, showed a panic-stricken man lay on the floor while his partner crouched down beside him, both of them desperately trying (and failing) to locate the ring.

NYPD retrieved CCTV footage of the ordeal and joked that the couple was “wanted” for dropping it. “Our @NYPDSpecialops officers rescued it and would like to return it to the happy couple. Help us find them?” the department tweeted.

After the clip went viral, the couple were tracked down. Brits John Drennan and Daniella Anthony, from Peterborough, admitted to being the stars of the show. And Drennan wants to make one thing clear: “I want to clarify that I did not propose over a grate in Times Square – that’s where we lost it,” he told the BBC.