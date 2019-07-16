Britain First Fined £44,000 For Breaking 'Basic' Political Finance Rules

Far-right group Britain First has been fined £44,200 by the election watchdog for failing to follow “basic” financial laws.

The Electoral Commission said the group had shown “disregard for the law” by failing to keep accurate accounts or reveal the source of its donations, and then ignoring legal demands to provide the information.

The anti-immigration group, which has been banned from Facebook and Twitter despite once being retweeted by US president Donald Trump, was deregistered by the commission in November 2017 for failing to meet the “basic requirements”.

It has since complained that the watchdog has blocked multiple attempts to re-register, accusing it of political bias and promising to take the case “all the way to the High Court if necessary.″

But Britain First has now been fined tens of thousands of pounds by the commission, which said it saw “little to suggest” the group appreciated its legal responsibilities.