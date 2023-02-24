Britain Is Prepared To Supply Fighter Jets To Eastern European Allies, Ben Wallace Says

Ben Wallace and Boris Johnson Getty / Sky News

Britain is prepared to supply fighter jets to eastern European allies, Ben Wallace has said.

The defence secretary said this would allow Britain’s allies to release their own Soviet fighter jets to Ukraine.

However, he insisted that while the UK was willing to “backfill” allies’ stocks, it would not send its own Typhoon jets directly to Ukraine.

Advertisement

The issue has become a key debate among western allies, with Boris Johnson calling on the UK to “break the ice” by becoming the first to supply Ukraine with fighter jets.

However, there are fears among western leaders that Ukraine might use the aircraft to strike targets inside Russia. Nato allies have also argued that it will take too long to train aircrew.

"No, we're not going to send our own Typhoon jets in the short-term to Ukraine."



However, the Defence Secretary @BWallaceMP tells Sky News that "you can't rule anything in and rule anything out".https://t.co/PAiZ4D1jU3



📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/epUoytuopS — Sky News (@SkyNews) February 24, 2023

Wallace told Times Radio: “The other quick way that Ukraine can benefit from fighter jets is for those countries in Europe that have Russian Soviet fighter jets – MiG 29s or Su-24s – if they wish to donate we can use our fighter jets to backfill and provide security for them as a result.

Advertisement

“They are already configured to fight in a Nato way, where of course Ukraine isn’t.”

Pressed on Sky News, Wallace said: “No, we’re not going to send our own Typhoon jets in the short-term to Ukraine. We’ve been quite clear about that.”

President Volodymyr Zelensky’s call for fighter jets has so far been met with reluctance by western allies.

Boris Johnson urges the UK to 'break ice' and give fighter jets to Ukraine as he hits out at China's support of Russia.



Speaking to Sky's @MarkAustintv Boris Johnson said it would be a "historic mistake" if China were to supply weapons to Russiahttps://t.co/o4qDruuZ2O pic.twitter.com/h2me1eJAOm — Sky News (@SkyNews) February 23, 2023

Zelenskyy embarked on a whirlwind of diplomacy in recent weeks as he toured Washington and European capitals to pressure allies on the need for further help.

“Now is the time to give President Zelenskyy the tools the Ukrainians need to finish the job,” Johnson said.

Advertisement

“The last year has taught us that sooner or later, the west gives the Ukrainians what they need. And if that is the choice – sooner or later – let’s make it sooner, for the sake of Ukraine and the world.