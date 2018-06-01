Micky P Kerr and the Giang Brothers have been voted through to this year’s ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ final following Friday night’s show.
They will battle it out in Sunday’s final for the chance to bag £250,000 and a spot on the Royal Variety Performance bill.
Comedian Micky P Kerr topped the viewers’ vote. Following his win Simon Cowell said: “I think this going to be the start of something really big for him.”
The Giang Brothers were also sent through to the final after it went to the public vote when the four judges were split between the acrobatic duo from Vietnam and comic and magician Mandy Mudden.
This year’s Wildcard act is still to be decided.
All 10 finalists have now been chosen. They are:
- Dance troupe DVJ
- Father and son singing duo Jack and Tim
- Comedian Robert White
- Singer Gruffydd Wyn
- Comedian Lost Voice Guy
- Singer Donchez Dacres
- Vocal harmony group The D-Day Darlings
- Singer Calum Courtney
- Comedian Micky P Kerr
- Acrobats Giang Brothers
As well as the presence of A-list stars popping up in the audience, this year’s live shows have been eventful, to say the least.
Monday’s first semi-final was hit by technical problems, after bad weather led to the transmission being lost for 10 minutes.
On Tuesday’s show, Simon gave a two-fingered salute to one audience member, who caused a disruption by invading the stage live on air and pushing the judges’ buzzers.
During Wednesday’s semi-final a horrified crew member was caught centre stage towards the end of magical dance troupe Acrocadabra opening act.
Meanwhile, Thursday’s semi-final ran smoothly but judges Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon ended up fleeing their seats after getting a soaking during Marty Putz’s performance.
The ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ final is on ITV this Sunday 3 June at 7.30pm.