Micky P Kerr and the Giang Brothers have been voted through to this year’s ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ final following Friday night’s show. They will battle it out in Sunday’s final for the chance to bag £250,000 and a spot on the Royal Variety Performance bill.

Rex Micky P Kerr

Comedian Micky P Kerr topped the viewers’ vote. Following his win Simon Cowell said: “I think this going to be the start of something really big for him.” The Giang Brothers were also sent through to the final after it went to the public vote when the four judges were split between the acrobatic duo from Vietnam and comic and magician Mandy Mudden.

Rex The Giang Brothers