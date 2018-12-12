A looming Brexit deadline, a prime minister hanging by a thread, and a gaggle of largely unpopular contenders chomping at the bit to succeed her – British politics is... interesting to say the least.

The internet is awash with people lamenting the state of the country, with comedian David Baddiel pointing out that everything currently going wrong can be pinpointed to a cafe in Covent Garden in 2014.

He wrote: “Extraordinary to think that if Ed Miliband could’ve eaten a bacon sandwich slightly less weirdly, none of this might have happened”.

But are things really as catastrophic as they seem? Or has parliament faced far worse chaos?

Well, disregarding the obvious cases where other countries have tried to invade us, the answer is yes: British politics has descended into farce, murder and near-total annihilation before – and we’ve survived the fallout.

Just have a look at these examples from our rather drama-filled history.

The Duels

If you think a vote of no confidence – when a PM’s ability to lead is voted on by their own MPs – is rough, spare a thought for the Duke of Wellington and George Canning, both of whom fought actual duels during their terms leading the country.

Wellington (Tory, 1828-30) was an advocate of Catholic emancipation, using the issue to seek an end to tensions arising from the Act of Union between Britain and Ireland in 1801.

At the time, Catholics were not allowed to become MPs, and his efforts to address this issue brought the Duke into conflict with the 10th Earl of Winchilsea, who accused him of plotting the downfall of the “Protestant constitution”.

To resolve the dispute they agreed to a duel – before which the Earl apologised and backed down. But the agreement had to be honoured and both men fired – deliberately high and wide – at each other on Battersea Fields.