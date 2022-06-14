Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Charged With Stalking After Attempting To 'Crash' Her Wedding

Britney Spears VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander has been charged with stalking her following an incident at her home last week.

The chart-topping singer – who was married to childhood friend Jason for around 55 hours back in 2004, after they tied the knot in Las Vegas – had cause for celebration on Thursday, after she and her partner Sam Asghari were wed in an intimate ceremony at their home.

However, Britney’s big day wasn’t without incident.

On the day of the wedding, Jason went live on Instagram from outside her property, telling his followers he was there to “crash” the wedding.

He was subsequently arrested after officers from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department responded to an incident of alleged trespassing at the address.

Sergeant Cyrus Zadeh told the PA news agency an altercation had occurred with security officers, during which items had been broken.

Jason Alexander Chris Farina via Getty Images

At a court hearing on Monday, Jason was charged with felony stalking, to which he pleaded not guilty.

He also entered a not guilty plea to two counts of misdemeanour battery, one count of misdemeanour vandalism and one count of misdemeanour trespassing following the incident.

Jason’s bail was set at $100,000 dollars (£82,000), with a judge also issuing a restraining order requiring him to stay at least 100 yards from Britney for the next three years.

Britney and her new husband Sam Asghari pictured in 2019 Paul Archuleta via Getty Images

Britney and Sam had around 60 guests at their home for their wedding, including celebrities Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore and Donatella Versace, who designed the wedding dress.

